Sampofu ubata puluko yabulimi bwa lico
Liswani III ukupa babali kwa Dukwe kukutela kwahae
Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur?
Letshego encourages productive lending
Namibia has chance to take lead on electric vehicles – Schade
US ambassador congratulates Namibian women on UNAIDS targets
Annual gap of more than 3 billion condoms in Africa
Call to reinvigorate efforts to fight hepatitis E
Wedding fair delivered another spectacular event
There can be no sustainable peace without addressing pressing social issues – PM
Dawson temporarily walks free
Pirate taxis a problem in Windhoek
Namibian observers proclaim Zim election free and fair
Oniigambo school receives two classrooms
Seed and Seed Varieties Bill referred to the National Council for review
Another woman dies at hands of jilted partner
Nanso threatens to shut down higher education ministry today
SA union joins boycott calls that Shoprite drop disciplinary actions
Oteya, Lioness collabo on a single
Mr. Simple: Back from school, straight to the lab
Minnie join Boity’s party in Capital
Ndopore launches first album
DJ trio to host dancing competition
Spectacular art exhibition in aid of Desert Elephant conservation
Gospel, Choir spectacular unites all Christians
Nakathila and Ndafoluma rumble in "Swakies" tonight
United, Wanderers brace for a bloody battle…premier rugby league final
The fairytale football journey of forgotten “Football Monster” Hage Geingob, aka “Samora Khulu”
Namibia out to tame winless Zimbabwe in Rugby Gold Cup… a step away from World Cup dream
Foul play in shades of grey
Tjitjaoro tjipuroina!
FNB assists in fostering business and economic sustainability
Daredevil stunts and special deals highlight Standard Bank Auto Show
Battery manufacturer struggles to procure local raw material
How indigenous Namibian folks lost their land
Ancestral land must not be a self-serving issue
Throwback Friday with Charles Tjatindi
Dr Shikalepo’s indiscriminate bashing of Onyaaanya unfortunate
The Unam we want
Government’s interventions on mining job losses
Infusing progressive leadership in national development
Ivanka Trump encourages African youth to work as a unit
Osiipita charity on the verge of collapse
ILO Director-General to visit Namibia
Pirate taxis duplicate details of real cabs
Father arrested for alleged rape of daughter
Geingob pleased with infrastructure at Eenhana
Defence lawyer shreds evidence in murder case
Kavango wants communal farms commercialised
Star of the Week: Helalia Johannes
Mob justice murder probe still incomplete
Alleged serial rapist claims he was framed
16 000 jobs in fishing sector in jeopardy
Namibia seized with regional politics
Namibia draws lessons from SA for NEEEF
U.S. judge defers ruling in genocide case
Condom assessors unhappy over allowances
Windhoek residents urged to save water
Video: Unions and activists march in solidarity with Shoprite workers
Namibian athletes left stranded in Nigeria…spend two days at the airport
NVF League to conclude this weekend
BFS Fund Manager donates to Para-athletes
WCRC, VARTA to tackle poaching through sport
Mugara kaparukire mekero ure womazuva gavali
Kavango zoutekero kuna hepa mavango gomanzi gokurara vanona wosure
Sitata saVenduka kasigusirepo mapuliro omu vavahagekesere kuvapa evhu
Roads Authority cautions against license scammers and fraudsters
Peugeot adds affordable 3008 SUV 1.2 litre Active Limited Edition to 3008 SUV range
SADC Industrialisation Week 2018 draws to a close
Capping solar energy generation in Namibia misses the point
Disability insurance is vitally important for all
Industrialisation goes further with development finance
A call to boycott Shoprite affiliates as well
SADC health care ridiculous …As foreigners pay dearly for treatment
Vergenoeg creates conducive environment for learners
Petition calls for refurbishment of Katutura Community Hall
Six accused armed robbers deny any wrongdoing
Land grabbers in Rundu are at it again
Cardboard fodder maker could be a saviour
People need to be made aware of human trafficking
State closes case in trial of alleged serial rapist of minors
Namibians march against GBV scourge
Number of people infected with HIV reduced by 50 percent
Nghitila appointed acting PS for environment ministry
NSFAF receives N$670 million from treasury
Oshikoto learners blame peer pressure for pregnancies
Unam new VC prioritises curriculum overhaul
Another cop nabbed for assault of lover
Geingob breaks silence on Avid verdict
Maova signs two-year deal with AmaTuks FC
Ndjuluwa97 Academy receives equipment
Youth perfectly poised to infiltrate agriculture sector
Is AIESEC a solution to Namibian unemployed graduates?
Youth to launch motivation brand
Improved vocabulary: good for academic learning
Okakarara learners commit to meaningful lives after motivation
19 brand new cars up for grabs in MTC’s latest campaign
Candidates successfully complete ITIL Foundation Certification
Fake Calle Schlettwein social media account detected
Is taxing Namibia’s informal sector a priority?
Placing statistics at the centre of national discourse
Runaway guard gets four years imprisonment
Liswani III dismissive of Zambezi ‘referendum’
Valombola returns to court
National skills audit needed: Akuupa
Nujoma dismisses criticism of Unam’s skill development programme
Katutura treats over 30 000 patients in 3 months
Namibia and Germany expected to ink N$2 billion agreement today
Kalimbeza loses over half a million worth of rice to floods
EIF avails N$100 million for climate change proposals
Tax increase pushes up fuel prices once more
PG won’t prosecute senior officer for threatening to kill wife
Govt takes exception to Shoprite lawsuit
Kautondokwa within touching distance of world title … Nakathila on the rise
‘Professor’ too smart for his students …Thousands flock to Okahatjipara July Handicap
Mutorwab ge ra mî 50%gu ǀgapiǀgapis !gae-audodi dis ǂhanusise mā-amsa tama hâsa
Khoraǂuis ǂnaumâi ǁanǁguigu dis ge ra ǂâiǂhansen kai
Agra seminar to address fodder availability and the sad state of Namibia’s rangelands
Late rains improved agricultural production
!Naruseb orders impact study on beef production’s decline
Record attendance expected at Biltongfees
Constitution amendment needed to address colonial land injustices entrenched in it
Nampro Fund focuses on financial and tax management
SADC Industrialisation Week attracts exhibitors from the region
Regional integration and trade at highlights at SADC Industrialisation Week
Ohangwena Regional Council
Helao Nafidi masters art of prudence
Human Trafficking Act gazetted
American murder suspect could possibly defend himself
Social media has assumed parenting – VP
NFCT donates fish to Kunene residents
State challenged to prove murder allegations
Eenhana expo kicks off
Supreme Court dismisses land tax appeal
Sampofu calls for investment in crop production
Katutura hospital to eliminate mice, rats
Ancestral land needs defining, surveying
Liswani III calls Dukwe exiles to come back home
Namibia ranked second in intra-African trade
Geingob urges white farmers to meet govt halfway
Four cops arrested for assaulting partners
Video: Bar patrons attacked
Video: Woman stabbed by boyfriend
Johannes scoops silver at ASA Half Marathon
Baby Warriors win bronze at COSAFA U/17 Cup …Angola crowned COSAFA U/17 Cup champions
United and Wanderers reach rugby league final …to clash this weekend
Rosh Pinah Karate-Zen Club receives equipment
Babafelize likolo zepahami bakupa misebezi kwa muuso
Nored iekeza teko yamulilo wamagesi
Boycott Shoprite to take ownership of Namibia’s economy - NCCI’s Mwiya
Keeping active during winter is essential
Insight on disease outbreak preparedness
Arts Gallery CEO invited to Germany
Opuwo Teachers’ Resource Centre gets new computers
Fishing firm gives N$12 500 to five schools
Murder accused hunts for new lawyer
Food Bank programme extended to !Nami#nus
Tses rapist and killer found guilty
Serial fraudster gets trial dates
Windhoek lifts religious land moratorium
Kavango West needs more hostels - pastor
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at Parliament of Uganda during his State Visit to Uganda
Oluno Correctional Facility to probe escape
Otjiherero traditional leaders close ranks on ancestral land
Several senior executives leave Meatco
Namibian fugitive extradited from Pretoria
Geingob welcomes New Development Bank
Govt set aside N$7 billion for jobs creation - PM
Zim conducive for free and fair elections - Kalomoh
Turning back the clock with Namibia’s finest footballers
July Handicap in Okondjatu this weekend
Jumping from the frying pan into the fire
QUIZZ: Who are Namibia's neighbouring countries?
Video: New 27 July 2018
O Mbaango yOtutumbo nOvikunua mairandisa ozofarama mbari ndinondi
FNB customers have earned N$8 million in cash back
African integration necessary to join global value chains – Prof Wang
An Ode to the /Uikrens diplomat
Land conference: A need for finer details
Open letter to National Assembly Speaker, Prof Katjavivi
Icons of anti-colonial era going with their wisdom
McHenry Venaani’s visit to Emanya SS: The resistance uncovered
The need for community involvement
Police officers’ gun possession need re-look
Ndeitunga must bring down the hammer
‘I have always seen myself as a language developer’ - Haufiku
Africa’s continental free trade deal – What did Namibia sign up for?
Union blames home affairs ministry for likely loss of 1,800 jobs
Elia to stand trial in High Court
Consultations to ‘filter views’ for second land conference
Barnard gets 10 years for killing wife
Oshana rejects proposal for ancestral land claims
First Lady highlights Namibia’s GBV issues at AIDS conference
Housing investment worth N$42 million for Rundu
Man survives two days in a well
Fresh data shows 50% reduction in Namibia’s HIV incidence rate
Mutorwa says demand for 50% taxi fare increase unlawful
Top cops summoned over student death
Video: Jamaica to help Namibia fight gender-based violence
Video: Etosha launches new Horse Mackerel flavours