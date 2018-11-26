061Music presents Nothing but Beautiful Music album

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – 061Music group has released its long-awaited album titled ‘Nothing but Beautiful Music’, which the group described as a collection of vibrant music.

The album is expected to hit the music shelves today.

Manager and group member Victor Nekundi, who prefers to be called by his stage name Sinna-G, revealed to Entertainment Now that the animated and colourful album cover design was done by creative director Oshoveli Shipoh. “He is the genius who does most of our creative executions and also shot the Down 4 The Nana music video currently out on YouTube,” said Sinna-G.

He further said the album took them a year to compose and master. “We aim to create songs that people can enjoy this festive summer season. Songs like What You Wanna Do, /nama, Falling and Down 4 The Nana are some of the songs that can lift their spirits on this album,” Sinna-G noted.

The group touched more on their life experience with songs such as ‘Light Up The Sky ft Ngatu’ and ‘Falling’, however doing justice with their lyrical appeal.

The album mostly features artists from the same label, namely, Aimee Arnold, Tuko, Balu, Sinna-G, with additional vocal features of artists like Ngatu (Mighty Dreads), the late Catty Catt, Arlinda, KaniBal and Quido.

Producers that worked on the tracks include DomingoMadness, DJ Dozza, Remedy, Willy-G, Lucci ThanksForTheBeat and KaniBal.

‘’We chose the title Nothing but Beautiful Music because it is the slogan that represents our sound as a label and we also believe that what we delivered on this album is beautiful to the ear,” adds Sinna-G

The album can be purchased at Antonio’s Arts selling for N$110. It is also available at online platforms such as Donluafrica.com, I-Tunes, SoundCloud, ReverbNation, Spotify and AudioMack.

