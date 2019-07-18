1% of water saved in Windhoek during past week

WINDHOEK - Windhoek water consumers have saved one percent for the past week and if they continue at this rate, they can easily reach the 15 percent water-saving target, says City of Windhoek. The City increased demand management action by moving from category C, which is water scarcity, to a category D which is severe water scarcity (drought), in May.

As result, new water restrictions came in effect on July 1 when the 15 percent water saving measures were put in place.

The latest water watch bulletin from the City of Windhoek stated that the weekly target consumption remained at 465 000 cubic meters, but the actual consumption recorded was 459 783.04 cubic meters.

“The one percent saving is a very commendable effort from our residents and if we continue with this rate, we can easily reach our saving target of 15 percent,” stated City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya.

If consumers continue going in this direction, they will help the City achieve the set water targets, she said.

According to weekly dam bulletin from NamWater, the combined water levels in the three dams is at 17.3 percent.

Swakoppoort Dam stands at 11.2 percent, Von Bach Dam at 41.2 percent while Omatako Dam is empty. Last season, the three dams had a combined water level of 31.1 percent.

The three dams supply water to Windhoek, Okahandja, Gobabis, Karibib and customers along the pipeline in Brakwater.

During this time, carwashes will be strictly monitored and only certified commercial ones are allowed to operate.

Apart from large water consumers, barbers and hairdressers are to save water, construction water, best practice to optimize semi-purified water usage and commercial water reuse is encouraged amongst others. Residential pools are to be covered and no filling with potable water. No fountains are allowed and water features shall not be operated.



2019-07-18 09:37:34 16 hours ago