11 Oshikoto pupils contract Covid Staff Reporter National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA – About 11 learners from the Nehale Secondary School have tested positive for Covid-19, education director Vilho Shipuata has confirmed. Shipuata said a team has been dispatched to the school to assess the situation. Deputy minister of health Esther Muinjangue during yesterday’s Covid-19 update said of the 12 cases reported at the Onandjokwe district hospital in Oshikoto, 11 are learners from the same school. “It is no surprise to record many cases in the same school because transmission in the close setting flare very fast,” said Muinjangue. The deputy minister called for vigilance as more learners start school today. She also advised that learners should be closely monitored while those who are not feeling well should remain at home and seek medical care timely.

Grades 0-3 are expected to resume face-to-face school today as directed by the ministry of education. Yesterday, the country recorded 85 new cases, one death and 64 new recoveries.

Windhoek recorded the highest number with 37 cases followed by Onandjokwe and Oshakati in Oshana with 12 cases each. Other regions are Hardap with 11 cases, seven at Rehoboth and four at Mariental. In Erongo region, Walvis Bay recorded five cases, Swakopmund four and Usakos one. Okahandja recorded two cases while Rundu recorded one case. The death that has been recorded is that of a 72-year-old male with known multiple comorbidities at Swakopmund. According to Muinjangue, he presented himself at a local health facility on 14 September 2020 with symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“The patient was swabbed on admission. His condition deteriorated and he passed away on 19 September 2020. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” said Muinjangue.

So far, the country has 2 232 active cases of the cumulative confirmed number and 8 033 recoveries and 112 deaths.

– nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-21 09:55:47 | 3 days ago