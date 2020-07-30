11-year-old dancer shares her passion Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

Lekisha Alcock, well known as Kisha, a Grade 6 learner at St. Andrews Primary School, continues to positively impact the lives of her peers, as she tries to share her passion for dancing in hope of inspiring other young minds.

Growing up in Windhoek, Alcock has always aspired to become a model from the age of five, as her mom enrolled her for modelling lessons when she was in pre-school but her dream changed two years ago when she fell in love with dancing.

Talking to Youth Corner, she said her motivation stems from the desire to freely express her emotions through different dance moves, being confident in her looks and being able to do what makes her entirely happy, which is dancing.

She also looks up to her parents, who are very encouraging and supportive of her dancing journey. Alcock started training other kids of her age at Ndjuluwa97 Academy and plans to start training other learners at St. Andrews Primary School and around her community in Khomasdal.

“I also can’t wait to go for more advanced dance training after school – be it in Namibia or abroad, so I can uplift my existing dancing skills and pass them to my school,” said Alcock.

Alcock further advised parents to allow their kids to follow their dreams and passions and specialise in what they are good at, adding that art is indeed a career that is ignored by many people in society, forgetting/overlooking its significance in the media or entertainment industry.

She further calls on any aspiring dancers to reach out to her because, she says, “together, we can dance better and stronger”.

2020-07-30 16:06:02 | 1 days ago