15-year-old in humanitarian action

15-year-old Naftali Malakia’s dream of becoming a humanitarian has materialised, as he spends the lockdown period assisting people who are sick in his community and helping his peers with their school work.

Malakia, a grade 9 learner at Eldorado Secondary School and also attends Ndjuluwa97 Academy after school for extra lessons and career guidance, continues to positively have an impact on the lives of his peers as he tries to assist them in every way possible.

Growing up in the outskirts of Windhoek specifically in Hakahana, Malakia has always aspired to assist people who are sick from a young age but his aspiration grew stronger during the past months.

Talking to Youth Corner, Malakia said his motivation was also fuelled by Namibia’s current health situation, especially of the less privileged people who live in the outskirts of the city, who, in most cases, have no access to proper healthcare or no health assistance at all.

“I plan to create a mobile clinic for people in my community and those who need the services. I will be providing these services in the entire country before I go to university after I get all the necessary practical skills and knowledge and fill the gap,” said the young humanitarian.

He also added that his role model is his mother because she motivates him to study hard and guide him with his humanitarian work. Malakia advises young people to take full responsibility for their studies and be responsible, follow their dreams and never allow energy drainers and negative people to discourage them.

