150 families receive food parcels Selma Ikela National Khomas

About 150 families, including a visually impaired woman, received food parcels from Motovac Namibia last week. The beneficiaries included 47-year-old Julia Shilongo who lives at Mix settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek. Motovac Namibia also donated food parcels to vulnerable families at Windhoek’s Havana, Ondangwa, Outapi, Ongwediva and Rundu.

Shilongo, who also received clothing items from two other individuals, said she was grateful for the donation. “I am thankful for what you have done for me. Please pass on my regards to those who assisted me. I am suffering.

Look at where I am staying. This shelter does not protect me from wind or rain,” said Shilongo who does not receive a disability grant because she does not have national documents. Another recipient is an unemployed mother of three, Ester Nghifekelwa, who was born in exile during the country’s liberation struggle. Nghifekelwa said it has been difficult for her to secure employment and provide for herself and her three children. “I don’t know how I could have gotten this food on my own,” said Hileni Petrus who said none of her relatives she lives with are employed.

Motovac country manager Sajith Nair said the company wanted to reach out and support the community due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has affected thousands of livelihoods in the country. “We support the drive of the nation by meeting and helping government half way,” remarked Nair.

2020-05-18 09:28:17 | 3 days ago