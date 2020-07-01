150 get training in backyard vegetable gardening Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

The municipality of Walvis Bay in partnership with Food Namibia has launched a backyard garden project as a measure to lessen the effects of Covid-19 to residents of the coastal town so that they could grow their vegetables.

The project saw about 50 residents of the town being trained in backyard gardening to assist them in terms of food security during and after Covid-19.

Walvis Bay is home to about 120 000 residents, of which over the past three months some lost jobs and had their salaries cut due to Covid-19.

Food Namibia representative Manfried Likoro explained the project will benefit residents of Okombahe and Swakopmund.

He said 50 households were chosen in each town and received training in gardening. “They received skills that will enable them to produce their vegetables in their backyard. We will also be monitoring and distributing more seedlings to those who successfully grow their vegetables,” Likoro explained.

Likoro said they are trying to cultivate a culture of self-sufficiency, so that every Namibian can feed their family, enhancing food self-reliance and security.

“Food security has been compromised, especially for Walvis Bay, which has resulted in a declining economic climate; hence, backyard gardening lessens the effect on families by allowing them access to food without spending money they already don’t have,” he said.

Walvis Bay mayor Immanuel Wilfred applauded the initiative, saying council appreciates efforts by ordinary residents helping council to assist residents of the time during these trying times.

“Our current times have brought food security to the forefront in Namibia. With this initiative, we can make a difference in our communities, which includes residents learning and practising skills to empower themselves and others around them. Beneficiaries, go out there and teach others too,” he said.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na



2020-07-01 10:28:40 | 12 hours ago