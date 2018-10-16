16-year-old arrested for murder

WINDHOEK – A 16-year-old stabbed and killed a 36-year-old man on Sunday evening who could not pay back the money he had borrowed from the alleged assailant.

The incident happened on Sunday at 19h30 at Ongulumbashe location. The deceased has been identified as Stefanus Iilonga. “It is alleged that the deceased borrowed money from the suspect and when the suspect demanded his money back, the deceased could not pay back, prompting the suspect to stab the deceased in the chest,” read the police weekly crime report issued by Nampol Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

In similar incident, a 64-year-old pensioner stabbed and killed Erastus Ingashipola Mwiikeni with a knife, stabbing him in the head, shoulder and back. The incident happened on Sunday at King Kauluma Street at Oshitenda informal settlement at 22h00.

Shikwambi said it is alleged the suspect and deceased are cousins and they lived at the same area.

“It is alleged that the two were fighting over the ownership of the room where the deceased lived. The deceased allegedly hit the suspect with a spade on the back and the suspect retaliated by stabbing him,” Shikwambi stated.

In addition, the Windhoek police mortuary is requesting anyone missing a loved one to contact them after the body of a male adult was found floating in the Goreangab dam.

The body was discovered late Sunday afternoon.

The remains of a police officer Sergeant Cornelius Dawid Pieters were found lying between the railway lines in Mariental by a TransNamib worker on Sunday. Shikwambi said it alleged the deceased must have been run over by a train. Shikwambi said the lower and upper body parts were found by the worker while reporting for morning duty.

