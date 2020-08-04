18 fined for illegal alcohol trading

OMUTHIYA – About 18 bar owners were fined over the weekend in Tsumeb for contravening the Covid-19 state of emergency regulation for selling alcohol after the specified times determined by the regulations to curb the spread of the virus.

They were each issued with tickets of N$2 000.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old resident of Nomtsoub in Tsumeb was arrested after he was found in possession of cannabis worth N$2 380, said Sisco Kotze, Tsumeb police station commander. The suspect was identified as Lester Damases. Meanwhile, on Saturday, 29-year-old Michael Hitila was arrested for hunting protected game. Kotze said the incident happened around 20h51 about 15 kilometres from Tsumeb along the Tsintsabis road, when the suspect shot and killed a duiker with an Irish black shotgun. The carcass was recovered and valued at N$3 400.

The suspect is due to appear in court.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-08-04 08:29:08 | 14 hours ago