24 recover from virus at Walvis

Twenty-four Covid-19 patients at Walvis Bay have recovered from the virus, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced yesterday as the country recorded 68 new positive cases.

However, 60 of the cases were reported at Walvis Bay, six in Windhoek, while Keetmanshoop and Swakopmund each reported one case. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1 843, 101 recoveries and eight deaths.

Engela and Swakopmund each recorded a recovery, and there are 1 734 active cases.

The case from Keetmanshoop is that of a 31-year-old male South African national and a cross-border truck driver, who entered Namibia through the Ariamsvlei border post on 18 July. He was tested on 21 July and had travelled back to South Africa on 22 July.

The Windhoek cases are that of a 68-year-old male, who was admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital and underwent a surgical procedure on the 9 July and discharged.

On 24 July, Shangula said, the man presented himself to the private hospital with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and was admitted, as he was very sick. He was tested and the result came out positive.

The other Windhoek case is that of a 38-year-old male police officer, who had contact with a confirmed case. He was tested on 23 July. He had no coronavirus-related symptoms and had not been in quarantine.

Another confirmed case is of a 23-year-old female, who is a staff member at a local bank. Shangula said she does not have a known contact of a confirmed case and did not travel out of Windhoek recently.

“However, she attended a birthday party, where there was a person who had travelled from the coast. She presented Covid-19 related symptoms when she was tested on 23 July. She has not been in quarantine,” he noted.

The other is a 29-year old female and a resident of Windhoek with no recent travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case. She was tested on 23 July, as she had symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Equally, a 26-year old female and a resident of Windhoek was admitted at Katutura hospital and discharged on 24 July. On 25 July, she presented, at a private hospital, Covid-19-related symptoms. She is also a contact with a confirmed case.

A 48-year-old male and a Windhoek resident, who had presented himself with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and was tested on 25 July, also tested positive. He is a contact to a confirmed case.

Shangula further clarified that the case that they announced on Sunday from Hardap region is not 13 years old but three years old. The toddler was tested after the father, who came from Walvis Bay, visited the family.

