27 VTC trainers sent to Zimbabwe

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has sent off 27 of vocational training centre trainers to Zimbabwe as part of their enrolment in higher national diploma qualifications in the areas of wood technology and construction engineering, at that country’s renowned Mutare Polytechnic.

Upon completion, the qualifications this team of local trainers are to acquire will be recognised by Zimbabwe’s Council for Higher Education, and conversely by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA).

NTA CEO Jerry Beukes who yesterday sent off the trainers said this capacity building initiative can indeed be described as a key response to expectations under the organisation’s rolling five-year strategic plan to continuously upgrade the qualifications and build the competence of instructors and trainers in the vocational education and training system.

He said these programmes are offered through the distance education mode of study, over a period of one year and three months, with block release sessions to be conducted intermittently at the Mutare Polytechnic, the first of which is scheduled to take place from 18 November to 21 December 2018.

Beukes wished the trainers well and called for dedication and hard work.

“Go to Zimbabwe with a consciousness of teamwork and togetherness. Be disciplined, responsible, passionate, committed and dedicated. Make the most of this opportunity, because we expect you to plough back your newly acquired knowledge, skills and competences, upon your return. Take care of each other on Zimbabwean soil, establish contacts, make friends, enjoy yourselves, stay focused, polish your practice and take care of your health,” he encouraged.

Further, Beukes noted there continues to exist significant scope for more substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation in the vocational education and training field, in general, and the upskilling of the vocational education and training trainers, in specific.

“Both Germany and Zimbabwe are considered leaders in this area. As such, we will continue to innovate how we can intensify our strategic and mutually beneficial partnerships with your respective countries in bringing together industry, education and research in delivering a vocational education and training regime that is relevant to Namibia’s own development needs and which is able to respond to new technological, economic and demographic challenges,” he said.

He assured that the NTA - through the line Ministry of Higher Education - will continue to explore more such collaborations with the said countries, adding collaboration remains an effective way for governments and nations to meet the huge skills development challenges before “us”.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) offered financial support towards covering the team’s travel and accommodation expenses.

