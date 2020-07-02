30 giraffes translocated to conservancies Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The environment ministry in collaboration with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) has translocated 30 giraffes to two communal conservancies and a national park last month.

The move aims to boost existing populations and increase genetic diversity.

Based on a recent survey by the GCF in Namibia, it is estimated that there are approximately 12 000 Angolan giraffes, 6 500 on private land, 2 000 on communal land and 3 500 in national parks. Approximately 100 South African giraffes are to be found in the Bwabwata National Park in the Zambezi region.

With the assistance from Du Preez Wild and funding by GCF and Wildlife Conservation Alliance, the ministry captured and translocated 13 giraffes to Mangetti National Park in Kavango West, three to Okongo conservancy in Ohangwena and 14 giraffes to Doro !Nawas conservancy in the Kunene region, assisted by Ultimate Safaris, a Namibian tourism operator working closely with the conservancy.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, said the translocation was in response to the request by the conservancy committees to boost their existing small giraffe populations with additional animals to improve the genetic diversity of giraffe in the area, and also to increase the local tourism potential which would greatly benefit the conservancy and all its members.

“This is another clear demonstration of our determination to implement our constitutional mandate, which in translation provides for the protection of the country’s national resources for the benefit of our citizens both in the present and in the future. We believe that the giraffes donated, will go a long way in providing income and employment opportunities for rural Namibians and alleviating poverty,” Muyunda noted.

He said the ministry would continue to seek intervention that does not only promote conservation of the country’s natural resources, but also cater to the social and economic development of the people.

Doro !Nawas conservancy recently established a joint venture partnership with Ultimate Safaris in developing a low impact tourism venture with the maximum yield to the conservancy.

With ongoing support from Ultimate Safaris and GCF, Muyunda stated the conservancy is committed to monitoring all wildlife including this new giraffe population in the area.

