379 nabbed for drunk driving

WINDHOEK - A record 379 motorists were arrested for drunk and driving on the B1 and B2 roads during the just ended festive season. This is out of a whopping 91 200 drivers screened during this period of merrymaking and excesses.

In addition, another 110 drivers were arrested for various traffic offences. Police also issued 8999 summonses during this period. Drivers paid N$9.2 million for admission of guilt that were issued.

Nampol Deputy Inspector-General for Operation Oscar Peter Embubulu provided these figures, when he briefed Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba on the recently concluded festive season operation B1/B2 road safety operation, among others.

Embubulu said in preparation for the festive season 2018/2019, the Namibian police force launched crime prevention operation, such as B1/B2 road safety project, which is to last from August 2018 to July 2019, among other setups such as ‘Operation Hornkranz’.

He explained that the road safety operation was aimed at preventing and reducing road traffic accident and thus enhances road safety along the two main national roads.

This operation did not preclude the conduct of similar operations along other routes of the national road

network.

During the same period, less fatalities (82), were recorded this year compared to last year’s 122 recorded during the same period. This is less with 40 cases. Overall, 430 crashes were recorded during 2019/2019 compared to 509 crashes in 2017/2018.

This translated in fewer injuries of 779 recorded compared to 945 cases the previous year.





