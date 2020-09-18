41 households at Elim receive flushing toilets Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA – In the quest to eliminate open defecation, the Elim constituency office on Wednesday handed over 41 toilets to benefit at least 500 people at Ontanga village.

So far, over 1 000 toilets were handed over in the constituency.

Elim constituency councillor Gerhard Shiimi said the toilets that were handed over are part of a programme of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry.

He said the aim to construct toilets in the community is to promote hygiene and discourage open defecation.

Shiimi, however, stressed that although some people had their man-made toilets, some did not match the required standard.

“We are not saying everyone who got these toilets did not have.

Some had but did not meet the prescribed standard of a household toilet,” said Shiimi.

He said the current toilets are usable for both children and adults.

Shiimi said despite the current roll-out of toilets, there is still high demand in his constituency.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure their toilets are well maintained and cleaned at all times.

He also expressed gratitude to the community for their patience whilst waiting for the construction to be finalised.

Shiimi said there was a delay as a result of the state of emergency in place, as well as the good rains received this year.

“The construction had stopped because the contractor had it hard to source the remaining materials because of the regulations in place, but they are finally done,” said Shiimi.

Shiimi said the construction of the toilets is part of a programme that kicked off in 2013.

nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-18 10:06:00 | 3 hours ago