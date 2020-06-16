44 quarantined at Oshikango Victoria Kaapanda Youth Khomas

Ohangwena regional health director John Hango said there are currently 44 people placed under quarantine at a dedicated facility in Oshikango. A total of 191 people have been quarantined at the facility since the Covid-19 outbreak, while 147 have since been discharged.

He further indicated, as per the government regulations, only Namibian citizens or permanent resident holders are allowed back in the country and quarantined for 14 days.

“We also quarantine truck drivers who come from Angola after delivering goods but not always for 14 days. Their days depend on the situation as per guidelines,” said Hango.

“So far, 147 people have completed their mandatory 14 days and the remaining 44 are still being observed. Due to the fact that people only stay for 14 days, we did not run out of space so far.” He added that all quarantined persons tested negative of the

coronavirus.

“What is important is that people are kept for 14 days and they have to be screened on a daily basis to determine if they have developed any signs,” stated Hango. The health director thanked central government for ensuring they were furnished with the necessary equipment. Ohangwena has three other isolation facilities in Engela, Eenhana and Okongo.

