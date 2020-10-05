4.5 million African jobs at risk due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the damage being done to the African aviation industry and on economies by the shutdown of air traffic owing to the Covid-19 pandemic has deepened. According to new data published by the Air Transport Action Group, of which IATA is a member, some 4.5 million African jobs will be lost in aviation and industries supported by aviation in 2020.

This is well over half of the region’s 7.7 million aviation-related employment. In addition, 172 00 jobs will be lost in aviation alone in 2020, which is about 40% of the region’s 440 000, aviation jobs, while GDP supported by African is expected to fall by up to US$37 billion. This is 58% below pre-Covid-19 levels.

“The breakdown in air connectivity in Africa has severe social and economic consequences for millions. No income means the lack of a social safety net for many. Governments need to do all they can to reconnect the continent safely. Keeping borders closed, or imposing measures such as quarantines, that deter air travel, will result in many more livelihoods being lost and further economic shrinkage along with hardship and poverty,” said Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East.

To minimise the impact on jobs and the broader African economy, IATA urges for an accelerated recovery of air transport across the region, which the association says can be achieved through Covid-19 testing as an alternative to restrictive quarantine measures. Thirty-one countries in Africa are opening their borders to regional and international air travel. In 22 countries, however, passengers are still subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. IATA stated that this effectively stops people from travelling and called for the systematic testing of passengers before departure. IATA is adamant that this will enable governments to safely open borders without quarantine and better support recovery efforts. “Quarantine measures are crippling the industry’s recovery and hampering its ability to support social and economic development. Testing for Covid-19 will enable Africa and the world to safely re-connect and recover,” said Albakri.



2020-10-05 10:26:08 | 6 hours ago