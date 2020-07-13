462 San homesteads receive food from NORED John Muyamba National Khomas

RUNDU – Northern electricity distributor NORED, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, bought a consignment of 800 food relief parcels at a cost of N$235 000, which is being distributed to marginalised communities in eight regions across the regions of operations.

On Saturday, the power distributor donated food parcels to 462 homesteads at Omega 1 settlement in Kavango East. Prior to that, they also gave some 62 food parcels at Kyrecan village in Zambezi region.

“Today, we are gathering here, at Likwaterera village, to witness the hand-over of food parcels by your company, NORED, to 64 households of the members of the vulnerable and needy community residing here,” said Nored CEO Fillemon Nakashole on Sunday at Likwaterera village, south of Rundu.

According to Nakashole, the donation is being done in consultation with the Division of the Marginalised Communities in the office of the vice president, which has assisted in identifying the beneficiaries in each region. “So far, we have donated in two regions: Kavango East and Zambezi, and we will proceed to others from here,” the CEO said. “The emergency of the coronavirus has affected everyone in one way or another. However, some of the social groups in our society, specifically the members of the marginalised community, are severely affected and deserve a helping hand,” Nakashole noted. “Members of the marginalised community by nature are live in a peculiar situation, associated with many social and economic predicaments. Therefore, NORED has decisively opted to reach out to the needy people, and we hope our donation will enable them to cope with hardships presented by the Coronavirus,” he added. Nakashole stated that the fight against Covid-19 is not the sole responsibility of government.

“Thus, our support is an active response to the calling by our government to mitigate the effects presented by the pandemic,” he said.

