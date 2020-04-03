4th wave of feminism Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

The fourth wave is said to exist virtually and it is one that reflected postmodern ideas; it allowed for individual choices, and some of the certainties (the ‘grand narratives’ of the second-wave feminism) could no longer be taken for granted.

For argument’s sake, the fourth wave of feminism focuses on many aspects, especially the grand narratives regarding women, being primitive and weak.

It seeks to engage an audience from all over the globe, through the click of a button and participation from wherever one may be.

According to this new wave, modern technology is allowing people everywhere to immensely spread their views and beliefs on feminism.

In other words, mass globalisation can cause mass change and recently has been utilised as a powerful tool for spreading awareness on women’s rights and essentially creating worldwide change in an easier and more accessible manner; the internet.

This is important when having discussions within the Namibian context such as the #Men Are Trash movement.

Having started on social media; Twitter, and spread throughout all other platforms on the internet, the ripple effect of an abused woman who got tired of the way she was being treated, more women came out and this brought forth the inception of the #Men Are Trash movement.



Social media has thus opened up significant spaces for the rebirth of feminist debates and resistance and it has been argued that this is the birthplace of the fourth-wave of feminism.

To substantiate, scholars argued that the starting point of this was in 2008 and further proposed that the fourth wave evolved to take forward the agenda of the third- wave feminists, observing that ‘their experience of the online universe was just part of life, not something that landed in their world like an alien spaceship….’; while zines and songs were innovations of the third wave, the fourth wavers introduced the use of blogs, Twitter campaigns and online media with names like Racialiscious and Feministing.

This was done to bring forth the idea that, women do not need to assemble to create a full effect on their advocacy.

It also brings forth the point that, for women of the 21st century, they did not need to sing chimes, sit around, and form groups to bring forth their cries. They just needed assistance from technology, which is inclusive of social media platforms.

Feministing is an example of a blog that demonstrates the power social media can have in terms of spreading feminism. According to their website, “Feministing is an online community run by and for young feminists” offering a “diverse group of writers who cover a broad range of intersectional feminist issues- from campus sexual violence to transgender rights to reproductive justice” (Feministing.com). This is in correlation with the third wave of feminism, which caters for the protection of the female sexual rights and their transgender rights.

• Frieda Mukufa’s lifestyle section concentrates on women-related issues and parenting every Friday in the New Era newspaper.

2020-04-03 11:00:38 | 9 hours ago