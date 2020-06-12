61-year-old fashionista stands out Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Omaruru - If you think that fashion is a young man’s game then you have not met, 61-year-old Rafael Ngueza to see how wrong you are. Ngueza was the center of attraction last weekend as he was spotted strolling around the Central business district (CBD) of Omaruru wearing customised leather pants, decorated with shiny heavy metals accessories, cowboy boots pinned with roofing nails and used bullets and an over ornamented black polo neck shirt. Entertainment Now! approached the unique Ngueza to get an insight into what inspired his look. Drawing his inspiration from Nigerian and American stylists, the Herero speaking man said he collects different ideas from them and create his unique designs. “I create my outfits so that I can look outstanding. I hardly buy clothes because God gave me an ability to design my own,” explained the talented designer who collects random materials such as chains, graters, and tins, and puts them together either on a trouser, shoes, or shirt to create an extraordinary look. When asked when he started designing his outfits, Ngueza said he has been wearing his designs ever since he can remember and he has diverse designs he has not worn yet.

90 per cent of his outfits are uniquely made and hard to find in the regular clothes shop. Born in Omatjete village in the Erongo Region, Ngueza relocated to Omaruru to pursue his career in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and forestry, 31 years ago. Despite having a fulltime career in the government, the father of a 20-year-old son said, his sense of style does not affect his job. He said, “I love my style and it represents who I am.” The head-turner of Omaruru said he attracts so much attention wherever he goes and people have mistaken him from coming west of Africa. “Wherever I go, people always assume I am from Uganda or other parts of Africa,” he added. Freddy Kaweti his neighbour describes Ngueza as an incomparable man whose style is out of this world. “Ever since I have known him, he has been wearing unique clothes and his wardrobe is full of astonishing outfits.”

Ngueza further commented that fashion is unlimited and it does not stop with age.

-ashikololo@nepc.com.na





2020-06-12 11:45:54 | 19 hours ago