7 000 free independence concert tickets at stadium

Katrina Uupindi

Organisers of the 30th independence anniversary concert have pledged a massive 7 000 tickets to ordinary Namibians to attend the musical event. According to information ministry executive director Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, the tickets would be issued shortly after the Independence Day official programme at the exit points of the stadium where the festivities would be held. “These tickets will be distributed as people leave the Independence stadium to enjoy their meals at the exit points,” said Ua-Ndjarakana. The purpose of the briefing was to share information with the public in continuation on preparedness as the sub-committee for MICT and entire national preparatory commitee for the national events.

In continuation with activities, the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) will have a special programme titled Good Evening Namibia aimed at sharing information of what we have achieved so far. It will be live broadcasted today at 19h00. The programme will feature the executive directors ministers, captains of industries and ordinary citizens.

On the 20 March, there will be stroke procession at 09h00 in the morning, beginning from Government Office Park to Ausspanplatz circle, following another procession starting from the circle to Kwasa Kwasa in Greenwell Matongo where the public will be addressed .

Despite anti-protest to halt the independence celebration, Ua-Ndjarakana invited the public to come in big numbers to celebrate day.

Lastly, he said 32 heads of state around the world are expected to attend the event.

2020-03-11 07:21:41 | 4 hours ago