  • March 11th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ 7 000 free independence concert tickets at stadium

7 000 free independence concert tickets at stadium

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
403
0

Share on social media

Katrina Uupindi

Organisers of the 30th independence anniversary concert have pledged a massive 7 000 tickets  to ordinary Namibians to attend the musical event. According to information ministry executive director Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, the tickets would be issued shortly after the Independence Day official programme at the exit points of the stadium where the festivities would be held. “These tickets  will be distributed as people leave the Independence  stadium to   enjoy their meals at the exit points,” said   Ua-Ndjarakana.  The purpose of the briefing was to   share information with the public in continuation on preparedness as the sub-committee for  MICT and entire national preparatory commitee  for the national  events.  

Ua-Ndjarakana told  the media yesterday that the organisers of the independence cerebration ,through its corporate citizenry  sponsored   7000 entry  tickets  for ordinary celebration attendance to be held at the Independence stadium in Windhoek. 

In continuation  with  activities,  the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) will have a special programme titled  Good Evening Namibia aimed at  sharing  information  of what we have achieved  so far. It will be live broadcasted today at 19h00. The programme will feature the executive directors ministers, captains of industries and ordinary citizens.

  On the  20 March, there will be  stroke procession  at  09h00   in the morning, beginning  from Government Office Park  to Ausspanplatz circle, following  another  procession  starting  from the circle to  Kwasa Kwasa  in  Greenwell Matongo  where the public will be  addressed .

Despite   anti-protest to halt the independence celebration, Ua-Ndjarakana invited the public to come in big numbers to celebrate day. 
Lastly, he said  32 heads of state around the world are expected to attend the event.


Staff Reporter
2020-03-11 07:21:41 | 4 hours ago
Home \ National \ 7 000 free independence concert tickets at stadium - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds