Alleged boyfriend killer back in court

A case of a 32-year-old woman who is accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend to death last year is still on the court roll for further police investigations.

The State informed Dominika Hamutenya that the police have not yet completed their investigations into her case when she made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

State prosecutor Edel Uupindi, however, did not explain what is still pending for the police to finally finalise their investigations.

The prosecution is charging Hamutenya with a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Mathias Mukonda Ntjamba (32) to death. Ntjamba died on the night of 14 May 2019 after being stabbed with a knife.

It is alleged Hamutenya used a kitchen knife to stab Ntjamba once in the chest, but she allegedly informed the police that she used a fork instead.

The couple reportedly had an argument prior to the fatal stabbing. It is alleged that Hamutenya stabbed Ntjamba on the bed and proceeded to drag him down on the floor where he was found.

According to relatives, who resided in the same yard with the couple, the two were in a tumultuous relationship in which they frequently fought and Hamutenya would always overpower Ntjamba.

Relatives further stated that Hamutenya had previously hacked Ntjamba four times with a panga on various occasions.

After the incident Hamutenya was found in the shack by relatives with blood on her legs and feet. The police are yet to determine what caused Hamutenya to stab her boyfriend.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to 25 June for further police investigations.

Trevor Brokerhoff defends Hamutenya in the matter.

2020-02-26 06:44:45 | 27 minutes ago