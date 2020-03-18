Fishing moratorium lifted in Zambezi

Marythar Shimwe

KATIMA MULILO – The moratorium on the fishing season, which is a regular occurrence, that came into effect last December in Zambezi region as one of the measures to conserve fresh water fish has been lifted as from 1 March 2020.

The ban on catching and selling fresh water fish is to ensure sustainability as well as the stability of fresh water resources in the region where fish is one of the sources of protein.

“The cheapest Zambezi bream sells for N$10 while the largest sells for N$80, I currently have to buy fish from Zambia due to the flood that has hit our region,” said Erica Maimbolwa, a fish vendor at the open market in Katima Mulilo that is a bee-hive of economic activity.



