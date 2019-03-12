!Gawaxab appointed Chairman of Hollard Namibia

WINDHOEK - Hollard Namibia has confirmed the appointment of Johannes !Gawaxab (Chairman) and Dr Bernie Zaaruka as new independent non-executive directors.

“We are fortunate to add such distinguished individuals to the Hollard family, firmly establishing Hollard’s position as a market leader within Namibia. We are confident that their wealth of knowledge, skills and experience will contribute greatly to Hollard’s vision of ensuring a better future for all Namibians,” read a statement from Hollard.

As a seasoned business leader, !Gawaxab boasts an impressive academic record that includes a BA (Unisa), Certificate in Global Leadership (LBS, UK), MA (Kingston School of Business, London UK), Master of Business Leadership (Unisa), AMP (Advanced Management Program) Harvard and a Certificate in Executive Coaching (USB). !Gawaxab successfully headed up the Old Mutual Group in Namibia for eight years where he expanded financial services within the group from four to 13 African countries, and managed it for nine years.

!Gawaxab won the prestigious Namibian Business Leader of the Year Award in 2011 and the Lazarus Ipangelwa Business Leader of the Year Award in 2012. !Gawaxab will serve as Chairman of the Board for both Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life.

Also, Dr Zaaruka joins the Hollard team as an accomplished economist, having worked for the Bank of Namibia for 13 years.

“Her expertise in regards to the Namibian economy, fiscal policies as well as knowledge regarding the public finance and real sector will prove to be invaluable in the way ahead,” read Hollard’s statement.

She holds a PhD in Economics (Witwatersrand, SA), Harvard Visiting Fellow (PhD fellowship – full academic year), MA (Economics) and a Bachelor of Economics (Unam). “With a vast array of publications including topics ranging from Institutional dynamics and capital accumulation, public expenditure management, financial stability, strategy and training to name but a few, we are confident in knowing that Dr Zaaruka will be broadening our horizons as Hollard takes on the future,” read the Hollard statement.

The Hollard Insurance Company of Namibia board is now comprised of Johannes !Gawaxab (Chairman), Dr Zaruuka, Jaco Lamprecht (CEO Hollard Namibia), Richard Aston (MD Hollard Insurance), Mandla Shezi (CEO – Hollard International), Dirk Viljoen (CFO – Hollard SA)

The Hollard Life Namibia Board consists of !Gawaxab (Chairman), Dr Zaruuka, Lamprecht (CEO Hollard Namibia), Andre Vermeulen (MD – Hollard Life Namibia), Shezi (CEO – Hollard International), Viljoen (CFO – Hollard SA)



