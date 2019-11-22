Lüderitz …potential powerhouse of namibia!

The 21st Century is all about using energy emanating from natural forces, which Lüderitz has in abundance. Europe and Scandinavian countries have large scale onshore and offshore wind farms.

The Middle East, with powerhouses like the UAE and Qatar (dry desert regions) are using desalination plants to satisfy their huge water needs, thus ensuring their long-term survival and GDP growth.

The USA has constructed large-scale solar farms in Texas, Arizona and other states to supplement those regions’ enormous power needs.

Lüderitz can claim to be the potential powerhouse of Namibia, why? Because Lüderitz has the primary natural ingredients of sun, water and wind to sustain its current and future energy (water) needs, as well as that of //Kharas Region and Namibia at large.

Lüderitz is already the pioneer in Namibia of utilising natural energy generation via wind turbine technology. With only three wind turbines, 80 percent of the town’s electricity needs are satisfied.

An additional 100-300 turbines would generate enough energy to power not only Lüderitz but //Kharas Region and other parts of Namibia. It is highly possible for Namibia to no longer be reliant on external energy suppliers, and Lüderitz would be Namibia’s primary central provider (New Era 18 November 2019).

Lüderitz is located directly along the sea; thus, the implementation of a desalination plant (or two) is the only method of securing its current and future water needs. It is a fact that warm desert regions are getting much hotter with longer spells of drought, and desalination is not only critical to Lüderitz but for many parts of Namibia.

Lüderitz has the vital infrastructure of natural harbour, railway line (new) and IATA registered airport. With its fantastic sunny climate (340 days a year), important fishing and mariculture sectors, its developed natural harbour is the perfect global gateway not only for Lüderitz and southern Namibia but for the wider SADC region.

Combining all the above with its natural unique beauty, rich history, turn of 20th century architecture, superb seafood and various attractions, it really is not difficult to see why Lüderitz has the potential to be the powerhouse of Namibia!

*Reverend Jan. A. Scholtz is a holder of Diploma in Theology, B-Theo (SA), a Diploma in Youth Work and Development from the University of Zambia (UNZA), Diploma in Education III (KOK) BA (HED) from UNISA. This article is written in his personal capacity