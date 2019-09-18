Lüderitz woman commits suicide in police cell

WINDHOEK – A 32-year-old inmate at the Lüderitz police station cells committed suicide by hanging herself with a piece of cloth.

According to the crime report issued this week, the inmate, identified as Martha Mathias, hanged herself in the bathroom. She was found hanging by the charge office members on Monday morning when they did their routine cell visits at 06h00.

Mathias was in custody for common assault and had been locked up since last year, New Era was told.

She consequently lost her job at a local fishing company and subsequently her house. She committed suicide not too long after she was denied bail, those in the know further said.

The police investigation continues.

In an unrelated matter, a 79-year-old man died after he reached out his arm to hold onto a trailer and fell to the ground and the trailer wheel drove over him. The pensioner was identified as Steven Tebele. The incident happened at Tjaka (Ben Hur) in Gobabis district on Sunday afternoon at about 16h50.

It is alleged the old man came and stood in front of the moving vehicle. The police report stated the driver evaded the man but unfortunately the old man reached out his arm, caught the trailer and fell on the ground and the trailer’s wheel drove over him. “The driver immediately called for an ambulance and the old man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the police report said.

Police opened a murder case after two men fought over meat which ended in one’s death during the early hours of Thursday last week. The incident happened at farm Ruimte in Gobabis district.

According to the police the men were fighting over meat which they were given by their employer. Police said the fight was stopped and both men went to their houses. “Due to grievance, one of the men went back to the other man’s house to retaliate. Another fight broke out and as a result one man fell to the ground and died on the spot as a result of a stab wound and injuries he had sustained.”

The deceased was identified as Uaputara Maharukua. Police investigation continues.

2019-09-18 07:01:35 10 hours ago