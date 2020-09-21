NWR board and senior management cut salaries by 25% Staff Reporter Business Khomas

For the past six months, all tourism companies have been severely affected by Covid-19 – and the Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR), being one of the dominate players in the local industry, was not spared from the impacts of the pandemic.

With the negative effect on the operations of the business, NWR has had to pursue extensive cost-cutting and revenue-enhancing measures that enabled it to continue as a going concern.

“Whilst we aggressively cut-costs and continue to do so, we are not making any significant revenue at the moment. With Covid-19 being a part of us for the foreseeable future, our board, managing director and senior management, with an E-Patterson grading, took a decision earlier this month to cut their salaries by 25%, effective from September 2020,” said Mufaro Nesongano, NWR corporate communications, online media and sponsorships manager.

He added this is not a populist decision but a deep-seated desire from the NWR board and senior management team to ensure the company’s longevity and survival.

“It is no secret that we play a vital role within the tourism sector as well as the Namibian economy. Thus, this decision is aimed at providing the company with further savings as we continue in uncharted waters,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, the NWR managing director.

