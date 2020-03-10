Namibia observes Commonwealth Day

George Sanzila

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, hosted the commemoration of Commonwealth Day at the Namibian parliament yesterday. In line with outlined commonwealth protocol, the Speaker, read the Queen’s statement that called for a common future through a united front.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is the Head of the Commonwealth.

The countries of Botswana, Ghana, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and United Kingdom were represented by their diplomats at the annual event that is meant to foster cooperation between Commonwealth member states as they strive to promote peace, democracy and equality.

The Commonwealth is an association comprising 54 countries from Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. According to a press release issued by the British High Commission, the commemoration further strengthens efforts towards achieving goals agreed during the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held in London which include mitigating climate change and its impact, encourage inclusive economic empowerment, fair trade and delivering a common future by connecting, innovating and transforming commonwealth societies.

The Deputy Dean of the Commonwealth heads of mission in Namibia who is also the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Namibia, Hishamuddin Ibrahim reiterated the association’s core values adding that while promoting cooperation, it respected member countries’ sovereignty.

“The Commonwealth was formed to ensure that there would never be another occasion where any country, by virtue of its wealth, size, population or military might colonise or enslave another. We have 16 core values and principles which include, democracy, human rights, peace, freedom of expression, good governance, gender equality and others,” noted the High Commissioner.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Christine //Hoebes noted that Namibia valued its commonwealth membership adding that the country continues to receive tangible benefits from the association.

“Namibia has benefitted from the Commonwealth Technical Assistance Fund through the secondment of Commonwealth experts and advisers who have provided assistance to our government in the fields of marine and coastal resources research, biosafety and biotechnology, information technology and aquaculture,” stated //Hoebes.

She said the Commonwealth Youth Programme has granted loans to young people, resulting in over 7 000 jobs since its inception in 2005.

This year’s event also saw the newly opened Tanzanian embassy joining other member countries in celebrating the event.

*George Sanzila works for the Division: Research, Information, Publication and Editorial Services at the National Assembly



2020-03-10 07:16:43 | 9 hours ago