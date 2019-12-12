PG orders further probe into murder case

WINDHOEK – The investigating officer dealing with the case of a teacher who stands accused of fatally stabbing his wife multiple times and slitting her stomach in April has been instructed by the prosecutor general (PG) to further investigate the matter.

The prosecutor general has given additional instructions to the investigating officer before she would pronounce herself in the matter. According to the prosecutor Edel Uupindi, the prosecutor general issued the additional instructions in a four-page document.

The accused, Patrick Stanley Geingob, 38, faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the death of his wife and mother of his children, Merentha Geingos.

The former teacher was arrested in April after he handed himself over to the police. Police reports at the time indicated that before the incident the couple were involved in an argument on the night of 13 April.

It is alleged that Geingob arrived home late that night and had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him assaulting her. Furthermore, Geingob slit Geingos’ stomach, causing her intestines to hang out. The incident occurred in the couple’s home in Okuryangava, Katutura.

During the bail hearing Geingob testified that he indeed had an argument with Geingos that night but he could not recall what transpired after that.

He told the court that he went to the Wanaheda police station the next day to hand himself over to the police because he realised he had done something wrong.

In a post-mortem report handed in as part of the evidence in the bail hearing, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times. Two of the injuries that she sustained – the one a stab wound to her abdomen, and the other a deep stab wound to her right thigh – were potentially fatal, the report said.

Geingob was also arrested in October 2015 for allegedly raping a learner of People’s Primary School (PPS) in Katutura, where he taught.

Geingob turned himself over to the police upon hearing he was being investigated by the police in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at the school. He was then arrested but was granted bail.

Geingob is currently in police custody after his formal bail application failed in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court in August. The court ruled that it would not be in the interest of justice to release him on bail pending the trial.

Geingob is expected to appear in court on 25 January 2020 after magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter for further police investigations.

