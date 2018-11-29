Swapo coordinator arrested for stock theft

WINDHOEK - Swapo Party district coordinator at Otjinene and councillor on the Otjinene Village Council, Assaria Tjingaete, was once again arrested for alleged stock theft, the regional police commander for Omaheke Region, Commissioner Andreas Haingura, confirmed yesterday.

Haingura was yesterday not at liberty to dwell much on the case but New Era understands Tjingaete, who was in court last week for another stock theft case, was on Tuesday arrested at Otjinene over his alleged role in the theft of 10 cows with a combined value of N$100 000.

Tjingaete is expected to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court today, New Era understands.

Tjingaete’s arrest follows that of Swapo regional coordinator for Oshana, Samuel Nelongo, who was taken in earlier this year by the Namibian Police Force in the Oshana Region for a case involving 30 cattle valued at N$200 000.

Swapo Party regional coordinator for Omaheke, Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura, yesterday also confirmed Tjingaete’s arrest to New Era but said that she first would have to meet Tjingaete in person to hear his side of the story before she commented.

“Well, I heard a different story but as I said I will have to meet him to hear his side. Like they say, you remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, so I can’t say much for now,” said Kaukuata-Mbura briefly.

Otjinene Constituency is an electoral constituency in the Omaheke Region. It has 7 400 inhabitants and its district capital is the village of Otjinene.

Otjinene is one of the few Namibian constituencies that are not dominated by Swapo Party. The 2015 regional election was won by Erwin Katjizeu of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) with 1 529 votes, followed by Nono Katjingisiua (Swapo) with 965 votes.

Albert Kandjii of the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA) finished third with 261 votes, followed by Issaskar Hiakaere of the South West Africa National Union (Swanu) with 78 votes.

2018-11-29 09:10:33 1 months ago