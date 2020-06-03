Toddlers drown

Two toddlers from Onamafila village in Ohangwena region and another from Tsumeb drowned in separate incidents on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident, one-year-old Severus Kalapuse Natangwe was found dead in a bucket of water in their house. At the same village, a

two-year-old drowned in a dam located near the family homestead. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified

as Pombili Shakela.

At Tsumeb, an 11-month-old baby drowned in a bucket of water at Nomtsoub on Sunday. The baby boy was identified as Anderson

Penda Mbango. Soldier charged Meanwhile, police at Rundu arrested a soldier last week Friday for failing to safeguard an AK-47

automatic rifle that was stolen from an unattended car. According to the police, the soldier left the firearm, with its magazine of 30 rounds in the

car. A case of failure to safeguard a firearm and negligent loss of a firearm was opened against the soldier on Friday evening. He was also arrested for allegedly failing to safeguard the firearm that was stolen from a vehicle.

“The incident happened at about 20h30 at Ginos restaurant, here in Rundu. It is alleged the suspect broke into the car with an unknown

object and stole an AK-47 automatic rifle (with its magazine of 30 rounds) belonging to NDF and fled the scene. No arrest or recovery has been

made yet. But investigations are underway,” said the police report. In other news, a case of assault was opened in Kavango West at Kahenge police station on Sunday against a man who is accused of assaulting his 43-year-old sister with a broomstick.

– Compiled by John Muyamba and Selma Ikela

