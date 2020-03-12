Two perish in road accident Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Two people died on Monday evening when the vehicles they were travelling in collided head-on between Onathinge and Onyaanya, while others are fighting for their lives at Onandjokwe state hospital where they were admitted in a critical condition.

Oshikoto police Chief Inspector Edna Nawa said the incident happened around 23h45 when an Isuzu bakkie from Omuthiya direction collided head-on with a Kia truck driving from Ondangwa.

The Kia driver, identified as Abner Neputa (35) died on the scene, while Shon Augustinus (35) later succumbed to injuries at Onandjokwe.

The two passengers were Shiyamba Alisia (25) and Festus Lwenya.

Still in Oshikoto, Nawa said the police opened an inquest following the discovery of the dead body of a 40-year-old man floating in a dam at Onankali. He has been identified as Benhard Petrus.

The next of kin in both incidents have been informed.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na



2020-03-12 07:02:56 | 19 hours ago