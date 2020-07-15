AC Boxing to host bonanza in September Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

The AC Boxing Academy will become the first table to get back into action, with a boxing bonanza scheduled for 26 September. The bonanza comes almost four months since the sport was brought to a standstill due to the fast-spreading coronavirus. Running under the theme “Raising Stars of Africa” the bonanza will see various boxers in different category exchange blows. Undefeated 18-year-old bantamweight fighter Flaime ‘Special One’ Nangolo will headline the event that will see him squaring off against talented young boxer Teofilus Nashilongo in a six-rounder match. According to a press statement issued by the boxing academy, they had to promote the event on time to enable them to raise enough funds for the fight.

“AC Promotions, in association with Kinda Promotions, hosted three events last year and it was very hard to do those three fights without sponsorship. I believe it will be harder this time with limited people to attend the event due to the regulations of Covid-19. Our promotion relies on tickets sales – and this time around, we call on the corporate sector to come on board by pledging any amount to make this event a success,” said promoter Imms Moses.

