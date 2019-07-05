ACC nabs Otjiwarongo municipal officer

WINDHOEK – An administration supervisor at Otjiwarongo municipality was granted bail at the town’s magistrate’s court this week following her arrest for allegedly falsifying a deed of sale agreement.

According to information provided by Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) chief public relations officer Josefina Nghituwamata they arrested Adelma Seibes on Monday when she also appeared in court and was granted bail of N$2 500.

Her case was remanded to August 28 to enable her to obtain legal representation.

Nghituwamata said Seibes falsified and submitted a false deed of sale agreement between her and a certain Andries Jacobs to the municipality and misled them that she was in the process of selling her property to Jacobs.

“It is alleged that she presented the false deed of sale agreement in order to qualify for the purchase of a plot, erf 1399 worth N$234 236.30 within the Otjiwarongo municipal land. She later sold the plot to the Governor Otto Iipinge,” read the statement.

Nghituwamata said the existing procedures for the purchase of an erf at Otjiwarongo municipal land is that the applicant must not own any property at the town at the time of applying for an erf and if one already owns property, one must forfeit or sell their existing property to qualify to purchase an erf.

She stated that once an application is submitted the municipality then applies 90 days period to allow the applicant to forfeit or sell their existing house and provide proof to the municipality before approval to purchase an erf is granted. Seibes already owns property.

2019-07-05 08:50:23 9 hours ago