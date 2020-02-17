Accomplished photojournalist dies at 62

Tribute poured in for renowned photojournalist John Liebenberg, who died in a Johannesburg hospital yesterday at the age of 62. Liebenberg is popularly known for documenting the Namibian liberation struggle. “His photos told the story of what was happening in Namibia at a time when there was barely any international media coverage of the struggle for liberation.

His images exposed the horror of the war and the true nature of South African oppression but also encapsulated the vitality and bravery of the people’s struggle inside Namibia (something that is often passed over today),” said veteran journalist Graham Hopwood. His Namibian photographic collection documenting Swapo’s war of liberation and the South African occupation is widely used by historians, researchers and filmmakers.

Investigative journalist John Grobler also took to social media to mourn his friend. “My deepest condolences to his four kids and everyone whose lives he had touched with that brilliant flame that was his greatest gift. Going to miss you so very much, Mr Bro. Too soon to say goodbye but maybe we will meet again one day in another time and place,” he said yesterday.

Liebenberg was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Johannesburg hospital following a fall and underwent an emergency operation.

2020-02-17 07:11:00 | 3 hours ago