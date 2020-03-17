Affirmative Action Act to be reviewed Maria Amakali National Khomas

The Employment Equity Commission (EEC) is set to review the Affirmative Action Act (Employment) of 1998 (Act 29 of 1998) for its shortcomings and flaws.

Otniel Podewiltz, the EEC Commissioner, said that equitable representation in employment has not yet been achieved. He further stated that the commission is still grappling with the defaulting employers.

The Commission held a two-day strategic and business planning workshop, where employment equity and transformation of the workplace were discussed.

Be that as it may, the Commission also reviewed its core role in dealing with the Affirmative Action reports and submissions and the verification and issuance of Affirmative Action certification.

Podewiltz said the Commission has finalised the review of 77 Affirmative Action Reports, which now require approval. Affirmative Action Reports are submitted to the EEC on an annual basis by all relevant employers in compliance with the provisions of the Affirmative Action Act. According to the regulations, relevant employers are those that employ 25 or more employees.

Bro-Matthew Shinguadja, the Executive Director in the ministry of labour, industrial relations and employment creation applauded the Commission on the work it has done thus far and welcomed the proposal to amend the Act if it is deemed necessary.

“If such amendments should take place, it should consider and ensure that the matters that have to do with the Structure and functions of the Commission are well articulated in the proposed legislation,” stated Shinguadja.

The Affirmative Action (Employment) Act, 1998 (Act 29 of 1998) was passed by the Namibian Parliament to redress imbalances at the workplace, arising from the discriminatory socio-economic dispensation that had previously existed in this country.

The legislation is intended to foster fair employment practices concerning matters such as recruitment, selection, appointment, training, promotion and equitable remuneration for previously disadvantaged people – more particularly, previously racially disadvantaged people, women and persons with disabilities, referred to as designated groups in the Act.

