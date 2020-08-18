African businesses urged to participate in virtual conference Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Businesses on the African continent are at a crossroads, with Covid-19 exacerbating existing cracks in the system and creating an urgent need to adopt innovative technologies for future success. CNBC Africa, in partnership with Forbes Africa and prominent sponsors, is hosting a free virtual summit to outline technological opportunities. However, participant numbers are limited and delegates will be accepted on first-come-first-served basis.

The virtual summit will be hosted on Hopin, an online events platform that allows attendees to engage in interactive virtual networking sessions and expo booths, on Thursday, 20 August 2020 from 9h00 to 16h00 CAT.

“The Future of Work Virtual Conference has a comprehensive speaker panel addressing a diverse range of challenges and opportunities relevant to the current business climate,” explained Roberta Naicker, Managing Director of the ABN Group. “This holistic conference effectively provides business stakeholders – from SMMEs to top-suite executives – with the technical knowledge and tools to navigate the vastly different economy we’re entering. On-day attendance will ensure maximum value for those wanting to, not only survive, but actually thrive using these new technologies.”

Despite the high-calibre event programme and innovative platform, the conference is entirely free for all on-day event attendees. The all-encompassing event covers everything set to change the future of the work place.

The conference line-up consists of the continent’s biggest game-changers in their respective business and technological fields. The high-calibre speaker panel includes Prof Benjamin Rossman, Associate Professor in the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at Wits University; Arthur Goldstuck, award-winning IT journalist and CEO of World Wide Worx; and Gavin Reardon, the CEO of Kingson Capital, among many others.

Event host, CNBC, is the world leader in business news and real-time financial market coverage. Similar CNBC events have been hosted to global audiences in both Europe and Asia, with CNBC Africa streamlining this to the needs of the African business market.

The host venue, Hopin, offers a uniquely ‘real-life’ experience for on-day attendees, including interactive Q&A opportunities with speakers on the ‘main stage’; Video Speed Networking; virtual expo booths; as well as engaging breakout sessions throughout the day.

In an age of forced social distancing and restrictions on international travel, the Future of Work Virtual Conference offers business stakeholders the invaluable opportunity to network with industry leaders from both East and West Africa. The conference is held in partnership with Forbes Africa, with industry-leading event sponsors Vodacom, Fortinet, and Rockwell Automation.

To register for this free-of-charge virtual conference, or for more information on the event, visit https://www.cnbcafrica.com/future-of-work/ or follow @cnbcafrica for more updates.





