African judges tackle human trafficking

WINDHOEK - Namibia’s High Court magistrates from the regions as well as high profile judges from Kenya and Malawi recently gathered for a colloquium on human trafficking.

The colloquium was part of the U.S. Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons grants and is implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

It was also attended by the Law Reform and Development Commission and the Namibia Law Association.

During the three-day meeting, they looked at human trafficking as it affects the Sadc region and the legal framework to address the scourge.

They also explored the indicators of trafficking in persons which is a particularly important angle because human trafficking often is a hidden crime.

“The expertise, analysis, and decision-making that you brought to this colloquium will help ensure that traffickers are punished appropriately for the crimes they commit. The importance of accountability cannot be overstated,” US Ambassador to Namibia Lisa Johnson said.

2019-10-14 06:21:29 16 hours ago