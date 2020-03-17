Agra auctions to continue as normal Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

Agra senior marketing manager Chrislemien Stroh yesterday told Farmers Forum that Agra auctions will continue as planned but protocol is currently being put in place to lower the risk for the staff and clients who decide to attend.

“Cancelling the auctions in these economic times will have a very negative impact on our farmers, which is why the auctions will continue,” she said,

“It will, however, remain the responsibility of every client to ensure that he/she practices good personal hygiene and be aware of current safety measures,” she added.

Stroh said Agra auctions are also in constant communication with Directorate Veterinary Services (DVS) and will ensure to communicate any information once the status of these events changes.

Agra will have commercials livestock auction across the country, starting with Otjiwarongo and Rehoboth today, Mariental, Otjiwarongo and Windhoek on Thursday, and Gobabis and Kamanjab on Friday.

2020-03-17 07:48:05 | 17 hours ago