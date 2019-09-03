Agra celebrates 39 years of creating a better life by opening Ondangwa branch

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - Agra celebrated 39 years of existence in Namibia at all Agra branches countrywide with birthday specials and promotions last Friday. The birthday celebrations followed a great milestone, the opening of Agra’s Ondangwa branch. The traditional cutting of the cake took place at all Agra branches countrywide and as always, Agra’s clients joined in the celebrations.

Over the past 39 years, Agra has grown to be a trusted pillar in the Namibian agriculture sector, playing an essential role by providing specialised agriculture services and farming inputs to relevant stakeholders. And in an increasingly competitive environment, Agra continues to add value to the lives, farms and homes of a large and diverse customer base across Namibia.

With the opening of the new Ondangwa branch, Arnold Klein, Agra CEO affirms the company’s commitment to bring services closer to the people. “Agra continuously re-invests into the Namibian economy, by improving and expanding our current offering to the agricultural sector. The new Ondangwa branch and the upgrading of the Aranos branch which is expected to be done by end November shows our commitment to growth and investment into infrastructure and enables us to make a difference in communities of Namibia. We consider this milestone as the continuation of an ideal situation, which connects with Agra’s vision of being a market leader in its chosen markets,” he says.

“Agra recognised the need of the farmers within the northern area with regards to the availability of a wide range of agricultural inputs at affordable prices, including sound and professional advice and hence decided to increase its footprint in the northern communal areas,” he adds.

The branch offers sufficient retail space and loading bays to provide a convenient customer shopping experience. Furthermore, it provides comprehensive product ranges, including but not limited to DIY, building materials, hardware, water equipment, fertilisers, camping and outdoor, animal medicine and health products, household and consumer goods.

“May this new Agra branch here in Ondangwa be a symbol of our growth and our trust in Namibia’s economy, may it be a shopping paradise and destination for our farmers and the public at large, and may it make a huge difference in the Oshana Region.”

The branch is located at Shop 8, Erf 1300, main road, B1 Ondangwa next to Woermann & Brock Cash & Carry. The Ondangwa branch trading hours are from Monday - Friday 08h00 – 17h00, Saturday 08h00 – 13h00, Sundays and public holidays closed.



2019-09-03 07:34:42 8 hours ago