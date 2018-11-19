Agra robbers still at large as police reward stands

KEETMANSHOOP - Those who may have been involved in the N$400,000 robbery of the Agra shop at Maltahöhe last Monday are still at large and the police reward for information that may lead to their arrest still stands.

The suspects allegedly cut into the roof top with an unknown object, between the hours of 03h00 and 04h00 last Monday, and once inside, used a grinder to force open the safe box and stole N$400 000, after which they got into a get-away car. Nampol Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay had confirmed that the police are still hard at work with investigations into the matter, but that there have been no arrests yet. “We are still busy with investigations, but there has been no arrest yet in this matter,” he said.

He appealed to the community to assist in tracing the suspects, saying any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected robbers will be highly welcome and handsomely rewarded. “There is an offer for a reward of N$ 40 000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects, and we urge the community members to assist with any information that can lead to the arrest of anyone in connection with the robbery,” he said. Anyone with information may contact the deputy commissioner on: 0811298473.

