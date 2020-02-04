Air Namibia assures clients over coronavirus Staff Reporter National Khomas

Air Namibia, as a responsible organisation caring for its employees and clients, continues to monitor the developments regarding the coronavirus, working hand in glove with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MHSS).

“The national airline remains on alert and in consultation with MHSS. Since the first case of coronavirus was detected on 31 December 2019 in Wuhan, in the People’s Republic of China, the ministry of health has strengthened surveillance to detect, diagnose and contain the virus should it occur in Namibia,” stated Twaku Kayofa, the airline’s corporate communications officer responsible for its external relations.

“Air Namibia, being a major player in the service industry, would hereby like to assure our customers that we are complying with all safety measures put in place at all our destinations (departing and arriving airports). We have created awareness within the organisation on how our ground staff and crew can handle the situation. Preventative and control measures are strengthened at all levels of our operation,” said Kayofa.

“Finally, we extend our sincere gratitude to all stakeholders involved for their speedy response in this matter. The safety of our employees, passengers and clients remain at the heart of our operations,” he concluded.

