Air Namibia increases domestic and regional flights

WINDHOEK - Air Namibia has confirmed schedule changes and frequency increases to a number of flights effective March 30, in an effort to improve its service offering on domestic and some regional routes. The national airline will increase capacity on routes where it often has high levels of spillage and is also introducing flights on days of the week most suited to clients’ requirements.

On the Eros to Ondangwa route flight frequencies will increase to 20 per week, from previously 17 flights per week. Additional frequencies will be introduced on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays. This will result in a total of three flights on each of these three days of the week. On the Eros to Katima Mulilo route flight frequencies will be increased from the current four to five per week, with the new additional rotation scheduled for Thursdays.

The Eros to Rundu route will see flight frequencies increased from the current three to four per week, with the new additional rotation scheduled for Mondays.

The Ondangwa to Walvis Bay route’s flight frequencies will remain on three flights per week, currently operated on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Days of operation will change to Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays.

From Windhoek to Lusaka, flights will change days of operation, with frequency increased to four per week from the previous three flights per week. New days of operation will be Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

And, the Windhoek to Harare flights will change days of operation, with frequency increased to four per week from the previous three flights per week. New days of operation will be Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. According to an Air Namibia spokesperson, the schedule change improvements which will be effective March 30 are in line with the airline’s strategy and objectives to grow domestic and regional markets, whilst ensuring that it meets customer expectations and needs, particularly in respect of availability of air services on most suitable days of the week.

“We are happy to further state that Air Namibia has been growing its footprint in the domestic and regional markets continuously, with the number of passengers transported in the domestic market having grown by more than 50 percent over the past eight years,” noted Air Namibia spokesperson, Twaku Kayofa.

