Air Namibia restores flight frequencies

Windhoek – Air Namibia has confirmed that it will restore the frequencies of some of the flights that were suspended in early June. The restoration of these frequencies is effective from July 1. This development comes about as a result of one of the airline’s A319s having completed its maintenance checks.

Since June 3 Air Namibia’s flight frequencies on the WDH-JNB route have been one rotation per day (seven rotations per week). However, effective as of today these will increase to 14 rotations on this route.

“We will maintain two flights per day to Cape Town, while flights to Luanda in Angola will remain suspended until further notice,” Xavier Masule, interim chief executive officer said.

Another A319-100, which was undergoing a heavy maintenance check in Cyprus, will be ferried to Johannesburg this coming weekend for final maintenance checks and is expected to re-enter service a week thereafter. Further flights will be re-introduced and further details will be communicated in due course.

“We would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to all our corporate, leisure customers and passengers for their continued business support during this most challenging time. We also thank sincerely the travel agents and tour operators for their continuous support. Air Namibia is an award-winning airline in terms of our onboard services. It’s our brand promise to continue providing you with excellent services at all times. We are happy to advise that our normal schedule will be fully restored in 3 to 4 weeks’ time,” read a statement from the airline.

Air Namibia was forced to suspend a number of regional flights due to the unavailability of three of its four Airbus A319-100 planes. It resulted in the airline temporarily suspending flights between Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek and Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda and also the number of flights between Windhoek and OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg from three to one per day, while the number of flights to Cape Town International Airport were reduced from three to two per day.

2019-07-01 10:09:42 9 hours ago