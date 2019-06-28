Aladdin Review… It’s a big no unless you are five years old

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Aladdin is a 1992 cartoon feature with Robin Williams as a talkative blue genie. Though it may not be the best movie from Disney’s second golden age of animation, its durable charm and memorable songs make it one of the most eccentric Disney movies that most people have ever watched since toddlerhood.

Aladdin (the heroic man in Agrabah), Princess Jasmine and Genie are most people’s favourite characters.

The remake directed by Guy Ritchie, with Will Smith taking over from the late Robin Williams in the role of The Genie is modest, fun and direct. Though more concerned with being delightful than with looking “real” this is a totally flipped remake. Not to say that it is never funny because it sometimes is just that it is more often awkward, inconsistent and twisting, but generally inspirational in a way. It has decent moves, but you would never call it light on its feet.

In all honesty, the new live action with a blue Will Smith exploding out of the lamp might not be the worst creation of the current era of legacy intellectual property exploitation. Initially, people were sceptical of how Will Smith would portray the character. He did okay. The movie is trying to teach us a lesson in life: that you should just be yourself and not be seduced by wealth and power. But, what purpose does that serve in Disneyland? Is it not supposed to give us content out of the ordinary, is it not supposed to sell us dreams, what is the use of the genie then?

As much as Aladdin is a fantasy/romance movie, there has always been a misconception about Disney remakes, and this usually affects the film industry, especially where science and fiction are concerned. If it was initially a cartoon movie, it is somehow not considered as a real movie, and some see it as not big and impactful enough to be respected.

The animal helpers that are all over the movie a naughty monkey, a trustworthy tiger and a spiteful parrot are neither cute nor realistic.

Aladdin has to be commended for the great visuals, nothing is more attractive than a movie with good clear and clean pictures, the content can be debated later. Entertainment Now! would recommend this movie for the young ones and in their eyes, it will be rated a 10/10 but for the masses, it will be 3/10.

Aladdin

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writers: John August, Guy Ritchie

Stars:

Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban

Rating: PG

Running Time: 2h 8m

Genres: Adventure,

Comedy, Family,

Fantasy, Musical,

Romance

