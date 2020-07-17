All set for Otjinene horse racing gala Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

Horse racing fans in Otjinene will be in for a treat over the weekend when Okaumbangere Racing Club hosts the Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA)’s first competition of the year.

This comes after NHRA held an extraordinary meeting in Okahandja last Saturday where the new year calendar for horse racing was set.

Otjinene-based Okaumbangere Racing Club will lead the new 2020/21 calendar when it stages the highly anticipated event at the weekend.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, NHRA president Martinez de Waal said they are expecting a huge turnout at the weekend’s event with about 100 horses expected.

De Waal added that they are expecting stiff competition at the weekend’s competition and expect everyone taking part to be equally treated after some bad experiences in the past.

“We are expecting 80-100 horses at the weekend’s event – jockeys remain upbeat and are looking forward to the event on Saturday,” said De Waal.

“We want everyone taking part to be treated fairly; we had issues in the past of various people not being treated fairly at events, so we are hoping fairness will prevail on Saturday,” stressed De Waal

De Waal urged spectators and those participating in the competition to follow the rules and regulations for stage 4 of Covid-19.

“We are calling on fans around the area to come and experience the exciting event but are also warning those attending to follow the rules and regulation measures for stage 4 of the Covid-19 pandemic,” cautioned De Waal

“Hand sanitisers will be available at the grounds and face masks will be required for everyone entering the venue. A register will be available to write down names of people entering the premises,” added De Waal.

