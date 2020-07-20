All who abetted virus fugitive face charges - Ndeitunga Albertina Nakale Front Page News Khomas

Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga has vowed everyone who aided and harboured Immanuel David, a Namibian-born South African passport holder, who entered the country illegally on 12 June by crossing the Orange River in a canoe, will be charged.

David tested positive for the coronavirus. He snuck into the country, allegedly with the help of a police officer and was picked up by the former acting Fishcor CEO Paulus Ngalangi.

The patient was assisted by a police officer from Noordoewer to reach Windhoek.

However, the police officer has not yet been arrested.

The police said David is a wanted in South Africa for links to a criminal syndicate.

Although only two suspects were arrested and charged, Ndeitunga on Friday promised all those involved in assisting David would face the full wrath of the law.

“We are in the process of looking at the law on how we are going to charge them. All those people who harboured and abetted him to cross into the country illegally will be charged. There is no way out,” he warned.

The two accused persons, who have already been arrested, are Petrus Erastus and Immanuel Thomas.

Erastus and Thomas assisted the patient from South Africa until the borders, where he was picked up by Ngalangi, up to Keetmanshoop, while the police officer reportedly drove him to Windhoek.

Ngalangi denied abetting David to enter the country illegally, although he admitted he had driven to Noordoewer to pick him up and then drove him to Keetmanshoop.

Erastus and Thomas made their first court appearance on 2 July at the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court and their case was postponed to 19 August for further investigations – and both are remanded in custody.

Both were charged on two counts: contravening section 6 (1) read with sections 1, 2 and 10 (3) of the Immigration Control Act 7 of 1993, as well as contravening the Covid-19 regulations-failure to quarantine on entry into Namibia.

Meanwhile, the fugitive made his first appearance in court on 14 July at Karasburg in absentia and his case was postponed to 19 August for further investigations.

David, who snuck into Namibia illegally, has been charged on five counts.

These include contravening section 6 (1) read with sections 1, 2 and 10 (3) of the Immigration Control Act 7 of 1993, and contravening the Covid-19 regulations-failure to quarantine upon entry into Namibia. The other counts include contravention of section 4 read with sections 1, 7, 8 and 11 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004.

He is also charged for acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act 20 of 1998.

It has been alleged David arrived with a huge sum of money – with some claiming it was as much as N$7 million.

Namibian Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said David, who is the main accused, is still in quarantine but he will appear in person in court once he is cleared of Covid-19.

//Kharas regional police commander Commissioner David Indongo told New Era their internal investigation subdivision is busy with the investigation of their member implicated in the matter.

“Should the outcome indicate that a member indeed aided the suspect in this case, the police officer will be departmentally charged and recommendation will be submitted to the office of the inspector general, recommending for a board of enquiry to be constituted to determine whether the police officer is fit to remain in the police force or to be discharged, depending on the seriousness of the case. However, it is a process that takes a while,” Indongo said.

