Alleged chicken fraudster granted bail

WALVIS BAY – A Walvis Bay businessman, who was arrested on fraud, forgery and uttering, as well as tax evasion charges involving the importation of chicken worth N$7.5 million, was released after paying bail of N$140 000 last week.

Luther Mostert (39) has been under investigation by the Namibian police since December 2018. Mostert, who manages the Walvis Bay Ship Chandlers, which supplies bonded items to vessels calling at the port, has been accused of presenting fake documents to customs and excise officers about the origin of the chicken.

Crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, following Mostert’s arrest last week, said the chicken was destined for South Africa, but Mostert managed to divert it to Namibia.

“Mostert falsely stated that the chicken was being imported for South Africa while it was coming from Brazil. As a result, no customs and anti-dumping duties were paid on the chicken imports, which in turn were sold to Namibians,” Iikuyu said.

Mostert, who was represented by lawyer Garoy September, was granted bail of N$140 000 by magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis during his first court appearance.

His case was postponed to 28 October for further investigation.

2020-08-17 10:02:31 | 3 hours ago