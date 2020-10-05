Alleged girlfriend killer to tender plea

A Windhoek resident, who was arrested last year for allegedly killing and setting alight his live-in girlfriend, is scheduled to tender his preliminary plea this week.

During his court appearance last week, Simon Sheefeni (36) was informed that investigations into his case have been finalised and State was ready for him to tender his preliminary plea.

Thus, magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to 6 October for the Section 119 plea.

Sheefeni, who is in police custody after being denied bail, is facing a count of murder read with the provisions of domestic violence, a count of arson and another count of defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of Katrina Kasita (38), who died on 21 September 2019 at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek.

The victim, a mother of six, was allegedly assaulted and killed before her body was set alight by Sheefeni, who fled from the grisly scene.

It is suspected Sheefeni covered Kasita body with blankets, poured paraffin on it and set it alight in her shack. At the time, New Era also learnt the suspect had attempted to burn Kasita before the killing.

It is alleged the couple was in a tumultuous relationship, which was marred with violence.

During the commission of the alleged crimes, Sheefeni sustained injuries from the fire. The police at the time confirmed Sheefeni sustained burnt wounds on his face and other parts of his body and was hospitalised under police guard.

The suspect was arrested on 23 September 2019 in Northern Industrial Area after hiding and sleeping under a bridge near NamPower, according to the police.

Police said after suffering from fatigue from where he was hiding, he approached people at a nearby service station and asked them to pray for him.

The people allegedly alerted the police after they saw he had fire wounds and coupled with the fact that a suspect was being sought by the police following the alleged incident.

