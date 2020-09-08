Alleged neighbour killer awaits PG decision 

The prosecutor general is yet to pronounce herself in the case of a woman accused of killing her neighbour in a brawl over alcohol nearly two years ago.

Holtensia Kamati, who appeared before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, was informed the prosecutor general’s decision was not ready.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo sought for a further remand to allow for the prosecutor general to decide on the case.

Thus, the court postponed the matter to November.

The court further extended Kamati’s bail until her next scheduled appearance in court.

Kamati was arrested by the police in November 2018, for allegedly fatally hitting Johannes Kapewasha on the head with a brick, which caused him to die on the spot.

According to police reports at the time, the fatal incident happened at a bar in 8ste Laan, Otjomuise where Kapewasha was employed as a security guard at the time.

It is alleged that Kapewasha wanted to have a drink from Kamati’s glass, which sparked a confrontation between the two.

Following the confrontation, the suspect’s boyfriend removed her from the bar and locked her inside the shack.

However, she allegedly escaped without her partner’s knowledge. It is alleged after escaping from the shack, she approached Kapewasha from behind and hit him with a brick.

Kapewasha died on the spot from the fatal blow to the head.

The incident happened at the bar where the suspect resides.

Kamati has denied any wrongdoing during her preliminary plea to the charge of murder on 19 September 2019.

No plea explanation was tendered with the defence leaving the onus on the State to prove their case against Kamati.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-09-08 10:00:02 | 11 hours ago